SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a blizzard warning on Thursday for its first time ever.

The warning, issued shortly before 11 a.m., is in effect for the San Bernardino County Mountains from 4 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday. This includes the cities of Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Lake Arrowhead, Crestline, Running Springs and Wrightwood.

Though the blizzard warning is not considered to be in San Diego County, the local NWS office also serves Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

NWS says travel in the area will be “very difficult to impossible” due to visibility being “near zero.”

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches above 5,000 has been forecasted for the mountain. On top of that, sustained winds speeds of 25 to 35 MPH with gusts of 50 to 60 MPH are expected.

NWS says visibility in the expected fog and heavy snow may be less than one-quarter mile.

Officials have advised those who must travel to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency. Winter survival kits have also been suggested. More information on how to build your own kit can be found here.

Nonetheless, NWS says travel in the San Bernardino County Mountains should be restricted to emergencies only.

First EVER Blizzard Warning issued for Big Bear & rest of San Bernardino Co. Mountains, per NWS San Diego.



3 to 5 FEET of snow expected above 5,000 ft in elevation.

1 to 3 feet between 4,000 and 5,000 ft.

Wind gusts up to 60 MPH.



3 to 5 FEET of snow expected above 5,000 ft in elevation.

1 to 3 feet between 4,000 and 5,000 ft.

Wind gusts up to 60 MPH.

In effect 4 AM Friday to 4 PM Saturday