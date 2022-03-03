SAN DIEGO — After a brief stretch of warm, sunny days in San Diego, residents should get ready for much cooler temperatures, rain and snow this weekend.

“We are in for quite the change from the summer-like weather we have seen this week,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter. “Two large storm systems will produce heavy rain, mountain snow and strong winds.”

The first and heaviest round of rain will start Thursday night and last through Friday morning, forecasters said. Thunderstorms and hail are possible during that system. Then a second, lighter storm will bring rain in scattered showers ranging from Friday night into Sunday morning.

High temperatures were already cooler Thursday than earlier this week, and the weather will drop off considerably headed into the weekend, turning “sharply colder Friday through Sunday,” according to NWS.

Forecasters issued a winter weather advisory for San Diego County mountains that lasts from late Friday night until 2 a.m. Sunday. As much as 2 feet of snow could fall in areas above 6,000 feet, while 1 to 5 inches was anticipated at elevations as low as 4,000 feet.

There will be powerful gusts of wind, too. San Diego’s desert communities will be under a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday to noon on Saturday, NWS said. Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are possible in some areas.

