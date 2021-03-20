Morning fog gives way to some patchy drizzle on cooler Saturday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Areas of low clouds and patchy drizzle continued westward Saturday for San Diego County mountains with some mid-level clouds over the high desert, the National Weather Service said.

With the upper-level trough progressing inland, moderate onshore flow and a deep marine layer in place, some coastal mountain slopes picked up one-to two-tenths of an inch of precipitation, forecasters said.

A few locations near the foothills of the coast received a few hundredths of an inch of rain, the NWS said. Clouds, patchy dense fog in the mountains, and drizzle was expected to gradually clear late Saturday morning into the afternoon.

Breezy west winds were expected to continue in the mountains and deserts Saturday evening, with the highest gusts generally between 35-45 mph.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were expected to be 61-66 degrees with overnight lows of 42-47, the NWS said. Western Valley highs will be 62-67 and near the foothills 58-63, with overnight lows of 37-43.

Mountain highs were expected to be 52-61 with overnight lows of 32-37. Desert highs will be 75-80 with overnight lows of 45-51.

As the main upper trough progresses inland late Saturday and Sunday, a secondary short wave behind it will dig south through Southern California, the weather service said.

Northwest winds along the coast were forecast to increase Saturday morning over the outer waters, with gusts to 25 knots expected through Saturday night. A small craft advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Sunday.

Breezy winds are possible in the outer waters again Sunday afternoon and evening, with gusts to 20 knots.

At the beaches, an increased northwest swell was forecast to bring elevated surf and a high rip current risk Saturday. Surf will be 3 to 5 feet, with sets to 6 feet possible in San Diego County. Surf will begin to decrease Sunday morning.

Gradual warming was forecast to take place through Wednesday.

Warmer and continued dry weather was also expected over Southern California next weekend.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.