SAN DIEGO — A stormy sunset with a double rainbow was a beautiful way to start the work week.

Keep your eyes on the sky because the scattered thunderstorms that developed Monday afternoon over our mountains could return each afternoon this week.

A massive thunderstorm brought heavy rainfall, numerous lightning strikes and gusty winds to our mountain communities. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday here are some of the 24 hour rainfall totals from Monday’s storm:

Mt. Laguna 1.35″

Pine Valley 0.53″

Julian 0.85″

Lake Cuyamaca 0.64″

Santee 0.04″

Carlsbad TRACE



Cumulus clouds have been bubbling up again and we’ve seen a few storm cells west of Borrego Springs and southeast of Mt. Laguna this afternoon. Expect storm development to continue into the early evening hours.

An isolated Flash Flood Warning has been issued due to heavy rain in the Ranchita area west of State Route 79, which expires at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

There is a Flood Watch in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday for mountains and deserts because excessive rainfall could cause flooding in low-lying areas.

The subtropical high will move north and usher in some drier conditions in the region. Because of this shift, chances of thunderstorms will lessen on Wednesday and Thursday but they can’t be completely ruled out.

Monsoonal moisture looks to surge again Friday into the weekend so mountain communities should expect another active weekend of convection.

Middle-to-end of the week will be hot for inland neighborhoods. Patchy low clouds will be present again each morning and evening for beaches with periods of high clouds across the region.