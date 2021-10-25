More than 3,200 SDG&E customers out of power as storm moves through area

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers lost power Monday as a storm system moves through the county.

The first report of power being knocked out started at 4:43 p.m., which has impacted 3,281 SDG&E’s customers in Ocean Beach, Sunset Cliffs and Point Loma, according to the electric company’s outage map.

At 4:50 p.m., SDG&E reported around 10 customers experiencing outages in the Mission Bay and Pacific Beach area.

SDG&E said they are assessing the outage to determine the cause and plan to have power restored by 9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

The showers are likely to drop up to two-fifths of an inch of moisture along the coast and in the inland valleys, and as much an inch in parts of the East County highlands, including Julian and Palomar Mountain, according to the National Weather Service.

Desert locales should get no more than a tenth of an inch or so, the NWS advised.