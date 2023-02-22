SAN DIEGO — The first impact of a storm system sweeping San Diego County was felt with force Wednesday morning and can be expected to continue in the coming days.

As of 9 a.m., winds have weakened from their early morning peaks with gusts at the coast and in the valleys around 30 to 40 mph. As far as winds passing through the mountains, gusts are closer to 50 and upwards of 60 mph.

The Central and Southern regions of the county experienced bouts of rain showers that will be reoccurring into Thursday, according to the the National Weather Service. San Diegans should prepare for an increase in showers from coast to mountains in the next 24 hours.

With this push of precipitation, the NWS says snow levels will rise 3,000 to 3,500 feet through Thursday with Friday levels possibly reaching 4,000 feet.

A second low pressure system is on the horizon and is expected to drop south on Friday with even more precipitation to be released. This round, according to NWS, is expected to be more widespread with heavier periods of rain and snow. San Diegans should expect a heavy flood threat in hard hit areas, along with hazardous conditions in the mountains.

Also with this second system comes strong winds on Friday, especially across the coastal and desert areas. As a comparison, winds speeds at Burns Canyon, on the east slopes of the San Bernardino Mountains, had gusts up to 101 mph on Wednesday — so prepare to bunker down at the week’s end.

Coastal communities should expect high surf advisories. Strong gales are expected with gusts reaching up to 45 knots and sea waves around 16 feet, said NWS. This could create hazardous boating conditions into Friday.

It appears this is only just the beginning as come Saturday, NWS says yet another low pressure system is expected to sweep in from the Northeast with even more heavy precipitation.