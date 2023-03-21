SAN DIEGO — After a brief break in the wet weather Tuesday, another wave of rain is moving into the San Diego area.

Widespread rain, heavy at times, along with strong winds are expected. Rain showers are forecasted to continue into Wednesday morning but will become lighter and more scattered.

A flood watch is in effect for the coast, inland and mountain areas until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A high surf advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Thursday as large, breaking waves from 5 to 8 feet, sets up to 12 feet and dangerous swimming conditions are expected.

A high wind warning is in effect until midnight, with 20 to 30 mph southwest winds and 45 mph gusts in the forecast.

For the mountains, a winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Thursday. Up to a foot of snow is expected in areas above 5,000 feet, along with wind gusts up to 60 mph.

But don’t put those umbrellas away just yet: another low-pressure system from the northwest could bring more rain between the early and middle of next week.

