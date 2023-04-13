SAN DIEGO — More rain has once again come to San Diego along with a low pressure system that moved into the area earlier this week, bringing with it colder temperatures and gusty winds.

Initial forecasts from the National Weather Service anticipated a deep marine layer bringing a slight chance of rain in extremely light amounts to the county Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

The precipitation is expected to decrease throughout Thursday, according to NWS, but is expected to continue into Friday morning. The gloomy weather with the low pressure system will push east Thursday into Friday morning, bringing back the warm weather into the weekend.

While the amount of rain in the last few days has been miniscule compared to the series of storms that pummeled California earlier this year, the precipitation has been a little more of a consistent, widespread drizzle across the county.

Here’s a breakdown of total rainfall over the last 24 hours in some San Diego County areas, according to the NWS.

The full list of rainfall totals can be found here.

San Diego County Coastal

NWS Station Precipitation (inches) Las Flores 0.21 Carlsbad 0.20 Kearny Mesa 0.16 Miramar 0.15 Encinitas 0.14 National City 0.12 Montgomery Field 0.12 San Diego International Airport 0.10 Point Loma 0.09

San Diego County Valleys

NWS Station Precipitation (inches) Lower Oat Flats 0.29 Miramar Lake 0.25 Mt. Woodson 0.25 Deer Springs 0.22 Otay Mountain 0.20 Rancho Bernardo 0.19 Valley Center/Escondido 0.14 Santee 0.09 Poway 0.09 La Mesa 0.08 Fallbrook 0.08

San Diego County Mountains

NWS Station Precipitation (inches) Palomar CRS 0.23 Mesa Grande 0.20 Pine Hills 0.15 Santa Ysabel 0.14 Julian 0.09 Volcan Mountain 0.08