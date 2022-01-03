More rain and snow head toward Northern California

Heavy snow along US 50 caused eastbound traffic to back up for miles in Pollock Pines, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Some motorists were able to exit their cars occasionally to stretch their legs. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Wind, rain and snow are returning to Northern California.

The Sacramento weather office says significant travel problems are possible Monday on Interstate 5 north of Redding and lighter snowfall accumulations are expected to impact travel over the northern Sierra Nevada on Interstate 80 and U.S. 50.

Light precipitation is forecast to return to the San Francisco Bay Area and spread southward through Tuesday.

Unlike the December weather systems that brought much-needed rain and snow to most of the state, the latest system is not forecast to reach Southern California, where conditions are cold and dry.

