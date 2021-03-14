More rain and mountain snow in store this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A fast-moving storm is expected Monday, bringing windy, cold weather and a period of rain and mountain snow, the National Weather Service said.

The storm may move east Monday night, and a upper level ridge building over Southern California on Tuesday was expected to bring dry, warmer weather Wednesday through Friday, forecasters said.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were expected to be around 61 degrees with overnight lows of 45-50, forecasters said. Valley highs will be 58-63 with overnight lows of 40-47.

Mountain highs were expected to be 51-60 with overnight lows of 31-38. Desert highs will be 74-79 with overnight lows of 46-55.

A blanket of clouds shrouded the coastal basin Sunday morning, extending from the coastal waters to the western slopes of the mountains up to 4,000 feet. The clouds may mix out in the afternoon and bring partial sun to some areas. The deserts were expected to be mostly sunny.

The high wind watch was upgraded to a high wind warning that will be in effect from 8 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday. The strongest, most damaging winds were expected to be Monday afternoon and evening.

File – A snow-covered truck in Julian after a storm in March 2021. (Photo: Arturo Salcedo)

Strong winds were predicted to impact the coastal waters, where a gale watch was upgraded to a gale warning from 11 a.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday for wind gusts to 35 knots.

Coastal areas of San Diego will also be buffeted by strong wind gusts of 30-40 mph Monday, and a wind advisory was likely to be issued for that area.

The storm was expected to move east Tuesday, with warmer weather finally returning to Southern California by the middle of the week.

