More hot weather in store Friday for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – More sizzling temperatures are expected Friday around San Diego County, particularly in the inland valleys and deserts, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Bruno Rodriguez said the culprit is an upper-level area of high pressure, “and that’s really affecting the entire West Coast, not just down here in Southern California.”

For the deserts, highs will range from 101 degrees in Borrego Springs to the hottest location, Ocotillo Wells, at 105. Rodriguez said Friday could be the hottest day of the year so far for those communities.

For East and North County, it will be in the low to high 90s, including 94 in Escondido; 95 in Poway; and 96 in El Cajon. The county’s mountain regions will have temps in the high 70s to low 80s, including 81 for Julian, and 76 for Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna.

Alright, we have just one more day of blazing summer heat for most areas today (yes, hotter than yesterday). 🥵



After that, we'll quickly return to our regularly scheduled programing (AKA May Gray)! ☁️ pic.twitter.com/robwNhXeT6 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 30, 2021

Coastal cities will be cooler, with temperatures in the 70s: San Diego at 82; 81 in Oceanside; 89 in Vista; and 78 in Del Mar. The Mira Mesa neighborhood will be 89; La Jolla at 75 and Chula Vista at 81.

Rodriguez said several communities Friday may exceed daily records: El Cajon, at 96 (the previous record was 94 degrees on April 30, 2015); Alpine at 93 (91 degrees on April 30, 2015); and Lake Cuyamaca, at 81, tying a record on April 30, 1959.

If Borrego Springs reaches 101 Friday, that will tie a record set on April 30, 2020.

Thanks to lessening high pressure and more on-shore flow, this weekend will be far cooler but still nice and sunny, Rodriguez said. On Saturday, temperatures will drop about 15 degrees throughout much of the county, although deserts will range from the mid to high 90s.

For Sunday, temperatures will remain in the 60s west of the mountains, while desert temperatures will be in the 80s.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.