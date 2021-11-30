More flights delayed at San Diego airport as patchy fog in the forecast

The arrivals board is shown on Oct. 8, 2021 at the San Diego International Airport. (FOX 5 file)

SAN DIEGO – Check your flight status, travelers.

More flights to and from the San Diego International Airport are being delayed late Tuesday, airport officials said. As of about 8:30 p.m., at least 20 flights departing and arriving at the airport are listed as delayed with most of those coming through 11 p.m.

The airport has been experiencing a series of flight delays and cancellations since Sunday due to fog, airport spokeswoman Sabrina LoPiccolo said.

The National Weather Service forecast shows patchy fog expected in San Diego after 11 p.m. tonight with a low temperature of 54 degrees. Moderate fog also is being anticipated in parts of Southern California on Wednesday.

Visibility at the airport Tuesday is listed at five miles, according to NWS.

On Monday night, low visibility in parts of San Diego County — about a quarter of a mile in some areas, per NWS — contributed to delays and cancellations at the airport and made for some treacherous travel conditions for drivers on roads in the area.

