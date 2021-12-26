More cold, rain as storm expected this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The latest chilly winter storm dropped varying amounts of rain on San Diego County before clearing Sunday, with another storm expected Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The region saw between a quarter-inch along the coast to three quarters of an inch inland and up to one inch in the mountains over the weekend, the NWS said.

“Right now we’re looking at some passing mid- and high-level clouds. but we’re finally going to see a little bit of sun and we’re not expecting any more rain today,” meteorologist Elizabeth Schenk said Sunday. “Temperatures are going to remain cold, in the mid to upper 50s during the day west of the mountains and the mid-30s and 40s in the mountains. Chances of rain again are going to increase starting early Monday morning, with the most widespread rain tomorrow falling in the afternoon and evening, then tapering off through early Tuesday morning.”

Schenk said precipitation amounts for the storm passing through Monday and Tuesday are expected to be greater than the previous storm.

A winter storm watch will be in effect for the mountains starting Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning.

“It looks like there could be three to six inches of snow tomorrow in the mountains above 5,000 feet. It’s going to be a heavier wet snow, not the light fluffy kind. It’s also going to be very breezy making travel very difficult in the mountains,” she said.

Another rainstorm is expected to move in later in the week, with precipitation likely Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures were expected to remain colder than average this week, with highs in the 50s along the coast and the upper 40s and 50s in the valleys and mountains. Overnight lows will be in the 40s long the coast, and will drop into the upper 20s and 30s in the mountains and the 30s and lower 40s in the valleys.

