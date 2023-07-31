SAN DIEGO — Showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecasted to hit parts of San Diego County as a monsoonal weather pattern moves through the region early this week.

Through Tuesday, an inverted atmospheric trough is expected to move through San Diego County from Imperial County, according to the National Weather Service, bringing additional atmospheric forcing and moisture that support greater chances of showers and thunderstorms.

These conditions likely to trigger this activity are expected to be at their strongest Monday morning into the afternoon, NWS said. Some limited clearing is forecasted Monday afternoon, before thunderstorm chances reignite Tuesday morning.

Communities in the usual mountain and desert areas, as well as those west of the mountains could see storms as a result of the weather pattern, described as “monsoonal” by NWS given a change in the direction of the wind.

Scattered showers were noted on radar forecasts, NWS said, include neighborhoods like Valley Center, Ramona and Alpine on Monday morning. Coastal communities could see about a 20 to 30% chance of some activity before noon.

NWS cautions all San Diego County residents to be aware of brief heavy downpours and lightning. If you notice lightning or thunder, the agency urges you to seek shelter indoors as soon as possible.

With the storm activity, NWS does not believe widespread heavy rainfall or flooding will occur, given uncertainties in where they develop and the presence of dry air that inhibits heavy precipitation.

By Tuesday afternoon, NWS said atmospheric support for thunderstorms will be weakened, though some boundary moisture could support isolated or scattered thunderstorm activity in the mountains and high deserts. Communities outside these areas have slim chances for additional storms.

Due to increased cloud cover in the region and high humidity over the next few days, San Diegans will get some relief from sweltering heat with some cooler temperatures, NWS said. The break from the heat will be short lived though, as another warming trend will set in on Friday.

However, NWS said the warm-up is forecasted to be more gradual and less extreme than previous heat events this summer.

Highs exceeding 110 degrees are likely to return to the lower deserts by the weekend with most other areas in the region topping out about five to 10 degrees warmer than normal, according to the agency.