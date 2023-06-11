SAN DIEGO — The Southwest US monsoon season officially begins this week, which includes portions of Southern California.

That’s according to National Weather Service which says June 15 through Sept. 30 is the recognized time period for severe weather in the geographic region, including San Diego.

A monsoon explained

Oftentimes, when we think of monsoons we associate them with torrential downpours and mudslides. Though this isn’t necessarily inaccurate in some areas of the world, what describes a monsoon is more simple: the shifting of the season to summer. The word monsoon actually comes from the Arabic word mausim, which means “season.”

So, a monsoon isn’t an individual thunder or rainstorm, but rather a large scale weather pattern that causes our summer thunderstorms, NWS explained. They are caused by seasonal shift in the winds. Why do winds shifts? Well, NWS says the temperature of the land and the temperature of the water are different as seasons change — in this case as spring becomes summer.

To break that down further, monsoon winds always blow from cold temperature to warm, according to NWS. Weather officials explained that land warms up faster than bodies of water at the beginning of summer. Therefore, warm air rising off the land creates conditions that reverse the direction of the wind — a monsoon.

The diagram below, which was created by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shows how seasonal temperature differences between the land and ocean can create the right conditions for a monsoon.

How Monsoon Season affects the Southwest US

When it comes to Southwest US region, the monsoonal flow develops as a strong area of high pressure aloft that NWS says is centered over the Four Corners region: the southwestern corner of Colorado, southeastern corner of Utah, northeastern corner of Arizona, and northwestern corner of New Mexico. These area are also known as the Great Basin.

Basically, the monsoonal flow draws in warm, moist air from Mexico into the Southwest US that then produces thunderstorms. The effects of this weather, according to weather officials, are generally more prominent from Arizona eastward. However, that doesn’t mean Southern California will miss the brunt of some of these storms.

This map depicts the monsoonal flow of the region. (Credit: NOAA/JPL)

The effects of these storms can reach Southern California, including San Diego, during the summer months. NWS says these thunderstorms mainly occur in the mountain and desert area, but can also occur into the valleys and coastal areas.

NWS says Monsoon Season has been responsible for approximately 13 deaths and 69 injuries in and around the San Diego forecast area since 1950. Weather officials says it has also caused around $160 million in property damage since then.

Hazards to watch out for during Monsoon Season

Bouts of heavy rain during Monsoon Season can create flash flooding in Southern California. NWS describes a flash flood as “a rapid flow of high water into a normally dry area, or a rapid water level rise in a stream or creek.” Weather officials have warned that even just 6 inches of surging flood water has the capacity to knock over a grown adult.

As a further warning for drivers, NWS says just 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars, while 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. Keep safe while traveling during Monsoon Season by avoiding flooded areas.

Here’s what weather officials say you should do if hear that a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for your area:

Be alert and watch for rising water.

Go to higher ground immediately.

Don’t drive where water covers the road.

Never attempt to cross a river, creek or stream of unknown depth, especially during times of flooding.

More flood safety tips and resources can be found here.

Stay safe out there Southern California.