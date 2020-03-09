Monday showers expected to kick off week of rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A slow-moving storm system is expected to arrive in San Diego County Monday and could start dropping rain Monday afternoon, according to the NWS.

The system moving in from the southwest will bring a chance of rain throughout the county until Friday afternoon, with the most widespread rainfall expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters said.

Rainfall totals through Friday are expected to reach 2 inches in coastal and inland valley areas, while up to 3.5 inches are expected in the mountains and around 1 inch is expected in the deserts.

Snow levels won't drop below 7,000 feet for the duration of the storm, meaning no snow is expected in the county.

Light rain could fall Monday afternoon throughout the county, but the first significant showers aren't expected until early Tuesday morning, according to the NWS.

There will also be a chance of thunderstorms in the inland valleys and the mountains on Tuesday and Thursday, while coastal areas will have a chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday and the mountains will have a chance on Thursday.

High temperatures Monday could reach 71 degrees near the coast, 70 in the western valleys, 68 near the foothills, 63 in the mountains and 74 in the deserts.

The system will move east out of the region by Friday night, but another storm system could bring a slight chance of rain on Sunday, forecasters said.

