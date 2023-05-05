SAN DIEGO — Scattered light rain and snow showers trickled down across parts of San Diego County Thursday night and into Friday morning, said the National Weather Service.
Those showers are expected to diminish late Friday morning, according to weather officials. This May storm has produced modest precipitation levels in some areas of the region.
Here’s a breakdown of two-day precipitation totals across some parts of the county as of 5:18 a.m. Friday, according to calculations from NWS.
*Areas above the freezing level may not show accurate precipitation totals, said NWS.
North County
|General location
|Precipitation level
|Palomar Observatory
|0.74 inches
|Fallbrook
|0.79 inches
|Valley Center
|0.32 inches
|San Onofre
|0.51 inches
|Escondido
|0.34 inches
|Carlsbad
|0.38 inches
|Oceanside
|0.49 inches
|San Marcos
|0.15 inches
|Vista
|0.35 inches
|Encinitas
|0.18 inches
East County
|General location
|Precipitation level
|Alpine
|0.10 inches
|Santee
|0.27 inches
|La Mesa
|0.16 inches
|Santa Ysabel
|0.22 inches
South Bay
|General location
|Precipitation level
|Otay Mountain
|0.30 inches
|National City
|0.18 inches
San Diego
|General location
|Precipitation level
|San Diego International Airport
|0.08 inches
|Point Loma
|0.05 inches
|Miramar
|0.08 inches
|Kearny Mesa
|0.20 inches
Don’t see your area listed? You can find more two-day rainfall totals listed by NWS here.
Looking ahead, the rain and snow is expected to taper off with some warming temperatures expected into the weekend, says weather officials.