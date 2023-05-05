SAN DIEGO — Scattered light rain and snow showers trickled down across parts of San Diego County Thursday night and into Friday morning, said the National Weather Service.

Those showers are expected to diminish late Friday morning, according to weather officials. This May storm has produced modest precipitation levels in some areas of the region.

Here’s a breakdown of two-day precipitation totals across some parts of the county as of 5:18 a.m. Friday, according to calculations from NWS.

*Areas above the freezing level may not show accurate precipitation totals, said NWS.

North County

General location Precipitation level Palomar Observatory 0.74 inches Fallbrook 0.79 inches Valley Center 0.32 inches San Onofre 0.51 inches Escondido 0.34 inches Carlsbad 0.38 inches Oceanside 0.49 inches San Marcos 0.15 inches Vista 0.35 inches Encinitas 0.18 inches

East County

General location Precipitation level Alpine 0.10 inches Santee 0.27 inches La Mesa 0.16 inches Santa Ysabel 0.22 inches

South Bay

General location Precipitation level Otay Mountain 0.30 inches National City 0.18 inches

San Diego

General location Precipitation level San Diego International Airport 0.08 inches Point Loma 0.05 inches Miramar 0.08 inches Kearny Mesa 0.20 inches

Don’t see your area listed? You can find more two-day rainfall totals listed by NWS here.

Looking ahead, the rain and snow is expected to taper off with some warming temperatures expected into the weekend, says weather officials.