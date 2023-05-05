SAN DIEGO — Scattered light rain and snow showers trickled down across parts of San Diego County Thursday night and into Friday morning, said the National Weather Service.

Those showers are expected to diminish late Friday morning, according to weather officials. This May storm has produced modest precipitation levels in some areas of the region.

Here’s a breakdown of two-day precipitation totals across some parts of the county as of 5:18 a.m. Friday, according to calculations from NWS.

*Areas above the freezing level may not show accurate precipitation totals, said NWS.

North County

General locationPrecipitation level
Palomar Observatory0.74 inches
Fallbrook0.79 inches
Valley Center0.32 inches
San Onofre0.51 inches
Escondido0.34 inches
Carlsbad0.38 inches
Oceanside0.49 inches
San Marcos0.15 inches
Vista0.35 inches
Encinitas 0.18 inches

East County

General locationPrecipitation level
Alpine 0.10 inches
Santee0.27 inches
La Mesa0.16 inches
Santa Ysabel0.22 inches

South Bay

General locationPrecipitation level
Otay Mountain0.30 inches
National City 0.18 inches

San Diego

General locationPrecipitation level
San Diego International Airport0.08 inches
Point Loma0.05 inches
Miramar 0.08 inches
Kearny Mesa0.20 inches

Don’t see your area listed? You can find more two-day rainfall totals listed by NWS here.

Looking ahead, the rain and snow is expected to taper off with some warming temperatures expected into the weekend, says weather officials.