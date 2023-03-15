SAN DIEGO — Widespread moderate and heavy rainfall will continue to soak areas of San Diego County Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

A Pacific low pressure system with moisture from an atmospheric river is dumping precipitation across the region, but weather officials say rain will continue past sunrise before gradually decreasing from the northwest during the day.

Come Wednesday evening, NWS says San Diegans can expect an end to the rain.

Meanwhile, gusty winds from the south to southeast will continue near the coast into the morning hours before decreasing later into the day, weather officials explained.

For the mountains and desert lands, NWS says stronger and gusty southwest winds are expected throughout Wednesday before diminishing from the northwest at night.

Looking ahead to Thursday, NWS predictions suggest you may be able to leave your umbrellas at home as dryer weather is forecast, along with slightly warmer temperatures. Nonetheless, weather officials say Thursday’s temperatures will still be 5 to 10 degrees below average.

NWS says a weak low pressure system could move to the California coast by Friday, meaning the return of rain is likely with light precipitation forecast into early Saturday.