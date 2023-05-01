SAN DIEGO — “May Gray” is officially here as San Diego starts the new month with cool and cloudy conditions.

A low-pressure system near the West Coast is strengthening and is on track to bring the region light rain in the middle of the week.

For Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, a deep marine layer will bring mostly cloudy conditions and patchy drizzle in the morning and evening hours for beaches and inland valleys. Mountains and deserts are mostly sunny and windy to start the week.

A Wind Advisory is in place until early Tuesday morning for mountains as strong onshore flow develops. Southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 60 are possible in those areas.

By Wednesday evening, scattered to widespread showers are likely to develop and linger into Thursday morning. Areas west of the mountains could get a quarter to up to half an inch of rain by Thursday evening. We are also tracking the possibility of thunderstorms with this system early Thursday.

The storm will migrate east on Friday which means drier and more mild conditions this weekend.

Temps will run below normal this week with Thursday forecasted to be the coldest day of the week. Beaches will to out in the low 60s Tuesday, with inland valleys warming up to the mid-60s most of the week.