SAN DIEGO — Massive waves will pound the San Diego coast this week as longer period swells are expected to roll in alongside several storms hitting the West Coast.

Waves anywhere from eight to 15 feet are likely to be generated on the county’s west facing-beaches from Thursday to Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Elevated surf is also expected on Wednesday and Sunday.

During this time, the first of a series of low-pressure systems will move over California, bringing showers and cool temperatures to parts of the state. Most of Southern California — including San Diego County — is not expected to receive rainfall with the system until the weekend.

On Saturday, some light rain may also be possible in coastal and inland valley areas, NWS said, while mountain communities could see snow showers with light accumulations at elevations 6,500 ft. and above.

The most noticeable impact of the systems for Southern California will be the hazardous surf conditions generated by a 15 to 18 second west-northwest swell from 280 to 290 degrees, according to NWS.

In San Diego, forecasters say the biggest waves from this swell are most likely to hit beaches south of Carlsbad.

According to NWS, Thursday will be the first day of monster surf after a steady increase throughout the week. At that time, waves will be about 7 to 10 feet tall. The surf will continue to rise moving into the second half of the week, reaching its peak on Saturday at heights around 10 to 15 feet.

Forecasters anticipate the surf to begin subsiding on Sunday before rapidly decreasing Monday.

Beach hazard advisories have not been issued for the San Diego coast as of Tuesday, but forecasters say the swell could also contribute to some localized beach erosion or coastal flooding.

While it persists, the high surf will create additional rip tide risk and hazardous conditions for small boats. NWS urges San Diego residents to avoid swimming or surfing in coastal waters, as the waves will present a danger to those of all experience levels.

“The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water,” NWS said, regarding this week’s rip current risk. “Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.”