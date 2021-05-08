Low pressure system predicted for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Low pressure across the northern Rockies was expected to maintain onshore flow with periods of gusty westerly winds over the mountains and deserts of San Diego County this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Low clouds and patchy fog west of the mountains will be extensive nights and mornings, clearing most inland areas for the afternoons.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were expected to be 65-70 degrees with overnight lows of 52-57, forecasters said. Highs in the valleys will be 73-78 with overnight lows of 49-54.

Mountain highs were expected to be 72-82 with overnight lows of 46-54. Desert highs will be 94-99 with overnight lows of 62-70.

High pressure was predicted for Southern California starting Tuesday, bringing warmer weather through the middle of the week.

“Thursday was expected to be the warmest day for many with 60s and 70s for the mountains, coast, and western valleys, while the lower deserts will see readings just above the century mark,” forecasters said. “This will also bring a shallower marine layer with low clouds and fog mainly sticking to the coast and western valleys during the evening hours.”

Friday and beyond was still a bit up in the air. A trough of low pressure may form later in the week and bring cooler weather to the region with breezy winds, though exact timing and strength of this feature is fairly uncertain at this time, the NWS said.

