Local firefighters on high alert for weekend heat wave

SAN DIEGO — Local fire agencies are warning that a weekend heat wave is expected to bring record-breaking temperatures to some parts of San Diego County and increase the fire danger all around the region.

“Folks have got to be extra vigilant this weekend and throughout the summer. We’re in fire season. It doesn’t take much to get a massive wildfire going,” said Cal Fire Capt. Kendal Bortisser. “Dry enough – that’s when we start getting concerned — humidity dropping, temperatures rising. That’s a real game-changer for us.”

Most of the vegetation that grew during the wet season is now very dry. It

creates plenty of fuel for brush fires.

So far this summer, San Diego has been spared from the catastrophic fires that continue to burn in Northern California. But firefighters have made progress against those fires, and Bortisser said that is also good news for San Diego County.

“We have had a number of our resources come back from Northern California,” he said. “We’re able to put more folks on-duty, staff up extra equipment and make sure we have everything in place we need in the event something should happen this weekend.”

Having defensible space around buildings is crucial during fire season, Bortisser said,

“This weekend is probably not one of those weekends we want you out with your weed-eater and chainsaw trying to clear your brush and maintain a fire-safe condition,” Bortisser said. “Certainly, we want you to do the right thing, but we want you to do it at the right time.”