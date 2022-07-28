LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the valley until 9:30 p.m. on Thursday as storms track south towards Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service issued the warning around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday as the storm moved towards the valley. Hazards include 60 mph winds, pea-sized hail, and heavy rain. The impacted locations are Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Lone Moutain, and Centennial Hills.

A flash flood warning was also issued just after 9 p.m. and will remain in effect until 10:45 p.m.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

Do not try to drive through flooded roads and if you hear thunder or see lightning head indoors. If you would like to send weather pictures and/or videos send them to pix@8newsnow.com.

Here are some submissions from across the valley:

Lightening near Nellis Airforce Base on July 28, 2022

Rainfall and high winds on the Las Vegas Strip. July 28, 2022 (Credit: KLAS)

Rain in the Las Vegas valley. July 28, 2022