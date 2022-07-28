LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the valley until 9:30 p.m. on Thursday as storms track south towards Las Vegas.
The National Weather Service issued the warning around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday as the storm moved towards the valley. Hazards include 60 mph winds, pea-sized hail, and heavy rain. The impacted locations are Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Lone Moutain, and Centennial Hills.
A flash flood warning was also issued just after 9 p.m. and will remain in effect until 10:45 p.m.
Do not try to drive through flooded roads and if you hear thunder or see lightning head indoors. If you would like to send weather pictures and/or videos send them to pix@8newsnow.com.
Here are some submissions from across the valley: