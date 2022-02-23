SAN DIEGO – Students in two San Diego County districts will be out of class for the third straight day due to weather, according to county education officials.

The Julian Union Elementary School District and Julian Union High School District each will be closed Thursday because of poor road conditions from recent inclement weather, the San Diego County Office of Education announced Wednesday.

Both districts also are slated to have a late start to the school day Friday, officials said.

No other districts have announced closures thus far for the rest of the week. The only other change comes for the Spencer Valley School District, which will have a late start to classes Thursday.

Julian Union High School District consists of Julian High School.

The Julian Union Elementary School District consists of:

Julian Elementary School;

Julian Junior High School;

Julian Charter;

JCS – Mountain Oaks;

JCS – Cedar Cove;

Harbor Springs Charter;

Diego Valley East Public Charter; and

Brookfield Engineering Science Technology Academy.

Spencer Valley School District, headquartered in Santa Ysabel, consists of:

Spencer Valley School

Insight @ San Diego

California Virtual Academy @ San Diego

Further updates will be posted in real-time on the county Office of Education’s Twitter page, officials said.

Click or tap here to track weather conditions throughout San Diego County this week.