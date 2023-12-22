SAN DIEGO — Unlike the old adage, lightning struck dozens of times across San Diego County overnight Thursday as thunderstorms wrought by a Pacific storm system battered the region.

The slow-moving system threw down more than 150 strikes of lightning throughout the night, according to the National Weather Service. Residents from the coast to the inland valleys took to social media to marvel at witnessing the flashes as wind and heavy rain also whipped the region.

The vast majority of the recorded lightning strikes — about 133 — were accounted for about 60 miles off the county’s coast where the system lingered for most of the evening, NWS said.

Roughly 63 were reported on land within the San Diego County NWS warning area, which extends from the U.S.-Mexico border up to Orange County. According to NWS, 31 were recorded on land inside San Diego County’s boundaries.

At the same time, the storm dropped a significant amount of precipitation on the county, giving the area a boost towards where total rainfall should be at this point in the year.

Over the last 24 hours, most of the county — all the way from the coast to the inland desert areas — saw around half an inch of rain from the storm, according to NWS.

Wind also ripped through parts of the county. NWS recorded individual gusts at speeds upwards of 55 miles per hour in places like Carlsbad and Imperial Beach around 11:30 p.m. Thursday — a high that could classify the wind as a squall, or a sudden, sharp increase associated with active weather.

Forecasters say additional showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to spread into the region from the south and east as the center of the upper low with this system passes through on its trek inland towards Arizona.

The storm, which marked the first significant rainfall event for the season, made its way down from Northern California to San Diego relatively slowly. It was described by forecasters as a “cutoff low,” meaning that the storm is cut off from the general west-to-east flow and can linger for days, increasing the amount of rainfall.

Sections of the central California coast were particularly slammed by a heavy downpour, with some cities seeing multiple inches of rain in a matter of minutes.

Climate scientists in a weather briefing this week said Oxnard, a city within Ventura County just north of Los Angeles, saw one of the “heaviest downpours ever observed in that part of Southern California” after receiving over three inches between midnight and 1 a.m. Thursday.

