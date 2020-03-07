Light showers expected this weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The National Weather Service predicted cloudy weather Saturday and Sunday with light showers across San Diego County both days.

Snow flurries are likely at times above 5,000 feet but no significant accumulations are expected, the NWS said.

High temperatures Saturday will be around 64 degrees in San Diego coastal areas, according to the weather service. Highs in the western valleys will be about 65 degrees.

“Monday will be mild and dry ahead of a more significant storm midweek,” forecasters said. “Rain will spread across the region by Tuesday, and may be heavy at times with high snow levels. Thunderstorms will also be possible Tuesday into Tuesday night.”

A few hundredths of an inch of rain has been reported in some locations west of the mountains, the NWS said. Snow flurries have been reported in some locations above 5,000 feet in the San Bernardino mountains. Accumulations of less than 2 tenths of an inch are expected by Sunday morning.

The deep marine layer and abundance of clouds will keep the days cooler this weekend, forecasters said, although more sun is expected Sunday afternoon.

“Monday should be warmer with fewer low clouds as a weak ridge builds ahead of a low-pressure system strengthening well west of Point Conception,” the NWS said. “High clouds will be thickening ahead of this storm Monday and Monday night.”

Late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, the storm should be close enough to start spreading rainfall into southwestern California, forecasters said. Gusty south-southeast winds can be expected as well.