SAN DIEGO — If you haven’t pulled out your winter jackets just yet, this weekend may be a good time to do so.

Gusty winds, light rain, and mountain snow are expected in San Diego County on Saturday and Sunday, according to predictions from the National Weather Service.

Saturday morning skies were clear of Southern California and the winds were light. A low pressure system is now expected to dip southward from the north throughout the day, weather officials said.

This movement will increase west winds, which will be most notably for the mountains and deserts by Saturday afternoon, NWS explained. Here’s a look at expected winds gusts through Sunday:

(National Weather Service)

The low pressure system will continue into the region overnight, with the chance of bringing light rain to some areas. NWS emphasized that precipitation levels are anticipated to be very light. Here’s a look at rain shower predictions:

(National Weather Service)

Also on the forecast is a chance for mountain snow. NWS explained that light snow showers are possible above 4,000 feet. The heaviest snow is expected to occur Saturday night into Sunday morning. Here’s a look at the mountain snow forecast:

(National Weather Service)

The largest impact from this low pressure system, according to NWS, will definitely be the wind. Weather officials anticipate that winds will turn from west to north later on Sunday and into Monday.