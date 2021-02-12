Light rain, gusty winds expected around county

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A fast-moving storm system could bring light rain throughout San Diego County Friday, along with gusty winds in the mountains and deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

The low-pressure system moving southeast across California will make a brief pass over Southern California on Friday before dry conditions return on Saturday, forecasters said.

A chance of showers throughout the county Friday morning will decrease as the day progresses, according to the NWS. There is a 50% chance of measurable precipitation Friday in coastal areas, the western valleys and the mountains, while the deserts have a 20% chance.

Coastal areas could get up to one-tenth of an inch of rain, while up to two-tenths of an inch is expected in the western valleys. The mountains could get up to four-tenths of an inch. Desert areas are expected to get less than one-tenth of an inch.

Winds out of the west and northwest Friday are expected to be 20-30 mph, with gusts possibly reaching 50 mph in the mountains.

The NWS issued a high wind watch that will be in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening in the mountains and deserts.

The high wind watch means the gusty conditions will make travel difficult for high profile vehicles and could blow down trees and power lines, according to the NWS.

Highs temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the low-60s in coastal areas, the low-50s to low-60s in the western valleys, the high-40s to low-50s in the mountains and the high-60s to low-70s in the deserts.

Conditions will warm up on Sunday as winds decrease and skies clear, forecasters said.