SAN DIEGO — Light rain is expected to pass through the San Diego region Tuesday morning.

The precipitation will move from north to south through Southern California, and rainfall totals in San Diego County are expected to be mostly below one-tenth of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Cooler air and gusty winds are also expected.

More rain is expected to hit the area Thursday.

