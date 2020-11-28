Less wind expected over weekend as chilly nights continue

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Skies were clear across Southern California this morning and it was quite chilly in the wind-sheltered areas of San Diego County last night, the National Weather Service said.

Weaker offshore winds and low humidity had largely dropped off Saturday morning and will continue to diminish throughout the day, forecasters said. A red flag warning for extreme fire danger was allowed to expire at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Elevated fire weather conditions will continue for the mountains and valleys through much of the week due to low humidity and offshore flow.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were expected to be 68-73 degrees with overnight lows of 37-47, the NWS said. Western valley highs will be 73-78 with overnight lows of 38-46. Highs in the foothills will be 68-73 with overnight lows of 38-46.

Mountain highs were expected to be 56-65 with overnight lows of 31-41. Desert highs will be 69-74 with overnight lows of 39-48.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend and into early next week as weak offshore flow prevails, with Monday and Tuesday the warmest days west of the mountains, forecasters said. Daytime highs will range from 5 to 10 degrees above normal west of the mountains, and near normal in the mountains and deserts.

“Offshore flow should be strong enough to keep low clouds and fog from developing for much of the week,” the weather service said. “Clear skies and dry air will result in chilly overnight temperatures and patchy frost for wind-sheltered locations each night.”

Winds should relax a bit toward the end of the week, with weak offshore flow continuing to prevail, forecasters said.