Leave the wetsuit home: Warm water forecast for local beaches

SAN DIEGO — Residents around San Diego County who plan on taking a dip in the ocean this weekend can look forward to warm water.

The elevated temperatures, reported by forecasters and noted in an article Thursday by the San Diego Union-Tribune, will account for some of the warmest water around the region recorded on this week over the past 10 years.

The water was around 71.6 degrees at Mission Beach on Friday, 72.3 degrees in Oceanside, and over 74 degrees in both La Jolla and Encinitas. Under clear, sunny skies, the water temperatures should be elevated throughout the weekend, even reaching 77 in some spots.

Beaches remain open in San Diego County during the coronavirus pandemic, but residents are urged to only visit with members of their immediate household and to maintain social distance from others.

As the U-T’s Gary Robbins points out, it’s also always a good idea to shuffle your feet as you enter and exit the water to scare off stingrays.

