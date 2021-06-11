Late-spring heat wave on the way to San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A late-spring heat wave will provide the San Diego area with a sultry preview of summer over the next week, meteorologists advised Friday.

A high-pressure system building over the Southwest raised San Diego County temperatures Friday afternoon 2 to 6 degrees higher than 24 hours earlier and will send local temperatures soaring into next week, peaking Tuesday through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest temperatures in the deserts will be 115-120 degrees over the period, and overnight lows in those areas will only drop to the mid- to upper-80s, forecasters said. The valleys and mountains will not be quite as hot, with highs in the 90s likely there.

Low-end daytime humidity of around 10%, combined with gusty winds, will result in elevated wildfire hazards for the deserts and eastern slopes of the mountains each afternoon through the period, the weather service advised.

As the heat and summer kicks off, Cal Fire San Diego is recommending families remain vigilant.

“People (are) going out to the river and doing all kinds of outdoor activities, “Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Thomas Shoots said. “That involves a lot of times trailers that potentially could spark fires if you’re not maintaining them, if you’re dragging chains. All kinds of different components come into it.”

Shoots goes on: “We really want everybody to make sure they’re not starting a fire and that if a fire does happen near them that they’re ready to go at a moment’s notice.”

Coastal areas will mostly escape the swelter due to shallow marine layer and onshore flow, the weather service predicted.

Computer models indicate that the region will begin to experience some reprieve from the heat sometime toward the end of the workweek or the following weekend, according to the weather service.

