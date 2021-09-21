Last day of summer brings heat advisory to inland areas

SAN DIEGO — A heat advisory goes into effect Tuesday morning for areas of San Diego County.

The heat advisory begins at 10 a.m. for eastern portions of the county’s valleys, including Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway.

Fall officially arrives this Wednesday, September 22nd at 12:20 PM, but it sure won't feel like it in #SoCal!🍂🥵#CAwx pic.twitter.com/fKIgEthcBM — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 20, 2021

The National Weather Service says highs will reach well into the 90s over the inland valleys and high desert, with 100-105 degree temperatures felt across the Inland Empire and 107 degrees over the lower deserts.

A graphic from the National Weather Service shows expected high temperatures in San Diego County on Tuesday. (NWS San Diego)

The heat advisory is set to expire at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Practice heat safety by limiting time outdoors, drinking plenty of beverages to stay hydrated and check on the elderly and those who don’t have air conditioning.

The NWS says the development of a weak low pressure system centered near Southern California and northern Baja will bring a gradual cooling trend Thursday through the weekend.