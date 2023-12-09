SAN DIEGO — A warning for those who may be planning to go out in the water this month, high tides are expected to reach heights of over 6 feet along the shores of San Diego County through Friday and again for the full cold moon on Christmas, creating hazardous swimming conditions.

With a new moon forecast for this week, happening specifically on Tuesday at 6:32 a.m. EST, king tides are expected for our coastlines, so swimmers and surfers should be vigilant. The high tides will also pay a visit on Christmas, just in time for the full cold moon, which peaks on Dec. 26.

King tides can create extremely low tow tides as well.

Higher than normal tides usually happen during a new moon or full moon, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), or during specific seasons. This week, it’s from a new moon. We just had high tides at the full moon around Thanksgiving, that brought over 7 foot waves crashing to the shore.

The tide is set to roll in at 6.8 feet on Tuesday around 7:45 a.m., and will drop to a -1 foot by 3 p.m. On Wednesday, the high tide will peak at 6.9 feet at 8:25 a.m., dropping to -1.2 feet just before 4 p.m.

The tide will stay at nearly 7 feet Thursday and Friday, back down slightly for Saturday at 6.3 feet.

Tides are caused by the gravitational forces of the moon and the sun. King tides are used to describe the highest tides of the year, usually around a summer or winter solstice, which is coming up on Dec. 21.

If you plan on visiting the coast, you might notice flooded parking lots in the mornings or exposed reefs or rocks in the afternoons. The NOAA Monthly High Tide Flooding Outlook reports there is potential for “possible flooding” on Dec. 13 and 14 for San Diego.

The king tides return for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, maxing out at 6.8 feet around 7 a.m. Christmas Day, and dropping back down after 2 p.m., just in time to explore the tide pools to find sea critters that are usually hidden or to go for a holiday walk on the beach.