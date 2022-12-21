SAN DIEGO — King Tides are expected to cause minor flooding later this week at some San Diego area beaches, according to the National Weather Service.

The strong tides up to 7 feet tall are expected to hit both Friday and Saturday morning, NWS San Diego said in a tweet.

Beach parking lots and boardwalks are expected to experience some minor flooding from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at several beaches including Mission Beach, Pacific Beach and Cardiff State Beach in San Diego County.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, King Tide is the “non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides.”

High tides are expected to hit 7 feet at 8:08 a.m. on Friday and 8:54 a.m. on Saturday. Low tides of -1.8 feet are expected in the afternoon both days, providing beachgoers with some tidal pool exploration opportunities, according to NWS San Diego.

The surf is forecasted to be between 3 to 5 feet during the King Tides