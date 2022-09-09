JULIAN, Calif. — People in San Diego County’s mountain communities are dealing with heavy winds and lots of rain, however, it’s not stopping people from coming out into town Friday.

For the most part, people and businesses have said they do not mind the rain, they even enjoy it.

“I’m loving this weather, it’s a nice change from what’s been going on, all the heat and everything,” Henry Contreras said.

Contreras is coming from San Diego to cool off in Julian.

“Just going to grab some pie, enjoy the food, enjoy the weather,” Contreras said.

Contreras said the overall drive is not bad Friday afternoon, but getting into Julian is a different story.

“Visibility is good up until about the mountains, and then it starts dropping down,” Contreras said.

“We drove up the mountain and to see this insane from nowhere, it’s actually really weird,” said Eli Rosenau, a visitor from The Netherlands.

Rosenau said he’s used to a lot of rain and wind.

“This wind means nothing to us,” he said.

The rain is not stopping Rosenau from enjoying some of Julian’s finest traits.

“And now we are here for some hopefully really tasty pie and ice cream, because when in Julian, right,” Rosenau said.

Some wineries, pubs, and breweries closed Friday because of the rain and winds. While other businesses in Julian are reeling in customers because of the weather.

“When it gets cold, snow, or rain we tend to get busier. People like coming up to the mountains for that fun weather…hot pie, hot cider, hot coffee, it works,” said Oscar Miranda, a manager at Moms Pies Etc.

“It’s just nice to go out and not be bombarded by the heat, and just have some nice enjoyable weather and enjoy the scenery here,” Contreras said.

Julian Union High School and Elementary Districts closed early on Friday for safety.