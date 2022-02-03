It’s cold! San Diego under frost advisory early Thursday morning

SAN DIEGO — You’re not imagining things, it was particularly cold overnight by San Diego standards, and a frost advisory was in place for local communities until 9 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures dropped to the low to mid-30s in East County valley areas, and it was even chilly on the coast.

If you’re not a fan of the cooler weather, there’s good news in store, as high temperatures for inland areas will begin a warming trend Thursday that will continue for several days, forecasters said. Expect warm, pleasant days on Friday and Saturday.

Experts say that frost advisory conditions are an opportunity to remind residents that they should cover plants and bring pets inside when it’s particularly cold.

What happens to sensitive outdoor plants if you don’t protect them from the cold? “Many cacti and succulents, the water in them freezes and they just melt to the ground,” said David Ross, senior manager at Walter Andersen Nursery.

In preparation for a frost advisory ,Ross covers some lobelia at the Poway nursery to prevent damage.

“Covering your plants will protect them for a few degrees and prevent frost from settling on them,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be a lot. The last thing we do at night when we go to bed is we tuck ourselves in, and all we are doing for our plants is tucking them in and giving them a little warmth and protection.”