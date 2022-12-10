SAN DIEGO — It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like the holiday season in San Diego, so make sure to break out your favorite puffer jacket and winter coat!

A winter storm system currently positioned off the coast of the Pacific Northwest will soon move to the South into California, bringing widespread rain to parts of San Diego County and potentially mountain snow beginning early Sunday morning.

The highest rainfall rates will fall just about a half an inch per hour Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. Snow levels should be high Sunday morning, hovering around 6,500 to 7,000 feet, then should drop around 3,500 to 4,500 feet Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Along with rain and snow, the desert slopes can expect strong gusty winds, making for hazardous travel conditions along the mountains and deserts. Winds will also be gusty for our coastal and valley communities, so make sure to secure any outdoor objects. Peak wind gusts can reach anywhere from 55 to 65 mph with gusts potentially reaching up to 70 mph along the desert slopes. This will keep temperatures well below normal, dropping about 10-20 degrees below what we normally feel this time of year. Grab your blankets and bundle up extra tight at night, overnight lows will be well below average also.

This storm will spread rain Sunday morning into the afternoon hours, with a small chance of thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning. Following this, the storm will then begin to shift to the east starting Monday night, but cold weather will prevail through the first half of the week. Another system will build off the coast after midweek, potentially bringing some more rain into the area.

Here are the rainfall totals expected Sunday into Monday:

Coast and Valleys: 1″-1.5″

San Diego Mountains: 1.5″-3″

Deserts: 0.15″-.40″

Here are the projected snowfall totals:

4,500′-6,500′: 2″-6″

6,500′-7,000′: 6″-10″

7,000′ and above: 12″-20″

A winter storm warning has been posted for the mountains above 4,500 feet beginning Sunday at 6 p.m. and will expire Monday night at 10 p.m. A wind advisory has also been posted for the San Diego deserts from 4 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday.