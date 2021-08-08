Increasing humidity, cloudiness predicted to return

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Dry and seasonal weather Sunday was expected to give way to increasing humidity and cloudiness as monsoonal moisture returns to Southern California.

Marine clouds were widespread again Sunday morning, both offshore and inland up to 25 miles, through 7 a.m., but the cloud layer was thin enough and expected to burn off quickly later, the National Weather Service said.

Above the marine layer and inland, skies were clear.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be 70-75 degrees and 75-80 inland with overnight lows of 60-65. Highs in the western valleys will be 79-84 and 87-92 near the foothills, with lows of 60-65. Mountain highs were expected to be 88-97 with overnight lows of 62-71. Highs in the deserts will be 108-113 with overnight lows of 80-85.

Higher humidity was expected to surge into the lower deserts Monday morning, and a few thunderstorms could develop over the mountains during the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms were predicted to become more numerous Tuesday as a weak disturbance approaches, the NWS said.

Flash flooding was expected be a concern in the mountains and deserts, where rainfall rates could easily exceed an inch per hour. Strong winds and hail were also possible. Light showers may continue overnight as the trough slowly lifts north.

The chance shifts a bit Wednesday, and trends lower through Friday as drier air filters in from the north.

Another influx of monsoonal moisture should arrive next weekend with a chance for more showers and thunderstorms, forecasters said.

