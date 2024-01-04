SAN DIEGO — The cold weather has triggered the San Diego Housing Commission’s emergency inclement weather warning as rain swept through downtown and temperatures dipped into the 40s Wednesday.

“When it gets colder and it is wet, then you have a more likelihood of hyperthermia,” said Jim Vargas, a Deacon from Father Joe’s Village

Dozens of people lined up for a shelter bed at Father Joe’s Village Wednesday as many looked for a little warmth.

“There are still hundreds on the street, including children. So we are pleased to make another 134 spots available,” said Vargas.

Roughly 260 extra shelter beds were made available as the city grapples with thousands of homeless people still out on sidewalks — bundled in blankets — waiting for the sun to come up.

“It’s cold I’ve been on the streets for over 10 years and dealt with it,” said Rachel Hayes, a volunteer at Living Water Church of Nazarene.

As Hayes spread out camping air mattresses, she explained the urgency of getting the word out to the homeless community.

“I Twitter it and Facebook it and say ‘pass it on.’ Be here by 6 a.m. because there are only 28 beds and it will fill up,” said Hayes.

The cold weather is expected to hang around for the next 72 hours with temperatures at night hitting the low 40s through Saturday.