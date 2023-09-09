SAN DIEGO — Hurricane Jova is roiling the eastern Pacific and a wind swell is already on it’s way to San Diego’s coast.

South facing beaches are expecting to see the biggest surf.

“With Tropical Cyclone Jova, now that it’s weakening…yesterday it was a Category 5 hurricane. So, the reason that is important is because the wind driven swell has already been created,” said Alex Tardy of the National Weather Service.

The World Surf League couldn’t be happier about the swell hitting Saturday, supporting their athletes at Lowers Trestles in San Clemente.

“The prevailing surf will be 4-5 feet with some nice sets of 7-8 feet quite likely, and that looks like that will happen around the day light hours of Saturday,” said Tardy.

Other contests are also counting down until the waves turn on. The State Beach Classic at Tamarack in Carlsbad is hoping the surf hangs around for their Sunday contest as well.

“Actually, we timed it just right,” said Uly Thomas, director of the State Beach Classic surf contest.

The charity event is raising money for the Boys and Girls Club and everyone is invited.

“We are not going to send them out into some giant surf, we will send them out in something they feel comfortable,” said Thomas. “If they are not, they can just sit on the beach and enjoy some pizza from Pizza Port.

For those who are not strong swimmers, make sure you check in with lifeguards as currents are expected to be treacherous.