SAN DIEGO — The first significant storm of the winter season is starting to pass over Southern California, but new models for what conditions it may bring to San Diego are a little drier than initially anticipated.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, forecasters with the National Weather Service are projecting the most widespread impacts of the Pacific storm headed towards San Diego County will hit Thursday evening, with some stray showers possible Wednesday night into the morning.

The main target for the storm Wednesday into Thursday remains California’s central coast, including San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

By Thursday night into Friday, the storm is expected to directly hit San Diego County, bringing widespread rain, wind and possible thunderstorms.

Current models project that mountain and coastal areas are likely to see the most rain from the storm, ranging from about one to two inches. According to NWS, inland valley neighborhoods could see about 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain, while desert areas are likely to see under an inch.

This is down slightly from earlier rainfall projections, which estimated that some parts of the county could see as much as three to five inches of precipitation.

However, NWS meteorologist Alex Tardy urged San Diegans in a weather briefing Wednesday afternoon not to “give up on the storm” and to prepare for possible adverse impacts, such as localized flooding and thunderstorms.

A flood watch is still set to go into effect Thursday afternoon for all of the county, lasting until Friday morning. The advisory urges residents to take precaution for possible urban flooding due to the storm, as well as the overflowing along low-lying creeks, rivers and streams.

A winter weather advisory has also been issued for communities in the San Bernardino Mountains, as snowfall levels with this storm are expected to drop to about 7,500 ft. into Friday morning. During this time, the San Bernardino Mountains are expected see heavy, wet snowfall.

Mountain communities in San Diego County, however, may not see much — if any — snow with this storm. NWS forecasts that some areas at the highest elevation may get cold enough to see some light flurries, but not enough to make it stick.