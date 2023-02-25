SAN DIEGO — A powerful storm system is bringing blustery weather to San Diego County with wind gusts sweeping the valleys, mountains and coastal areas.

Hang on to your hats, take down your table umbrellas and watch out for flying pieces of palm trees this weekend as the storm rages on.

Just how high are wind speeds in San Diego County? Gusts have been reported as high as 64 mph in some areas, according the National Weather Service San Diego.

These areas in the county have experienced some of the windiest conditions so far, based on data gathered by NWS in the last 24-hours as of 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning:

Location/ General Area Wind Speed Palomar Mountain 64 mph El Cajon Mountain 62 mph Otay Mountain 47 mph Camp Pendleton 44 mph North Island, Coronado 43 mph Fallbrook 42 mph

Don’t see you area? Check the full wind gust report by NWS here.

Wind speeds from the current winter storm may vary based on location, but are being felt across the county.