SAN DIEGO — A powerful storm system is bringing blustery weather to San Diego County with wind gusts sweeping the valleys, mountains and coastal areas.

Hang on to your hats, take down your table umbrellas and watch out for flying pieces of palm trees this weekend as the storm rages on.

Just how high are wind speeds in San Diego County? Gusts have been reported as high as 64 mph in some areas, according the National Weather Service San Diego.

These areas in the county have experienced some of the windiest conditions so far, based on data gathered by NWS in the last 24-hours as of 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning:

Location/ General AreaWind Speed
Palomar Mountain64 mph
El Cajon Mountain62 mph
Otay Mountain47 mph
Camp Pendleton44 mph
North Island, Coronado43 mph
Fallbrook42 mph

Don’t see you area? Check the full wind gust report by NWS here.

Wind speeds from the current winter storm may vary based on location, but are being felt across the county.