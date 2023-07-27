SAN DIEGO — A few more days of hot conditions are in store for San Diego County before a subtle cool down early next week.

Above-average temperatures will continue through Saturday, while inland and mountain heat advisories are expected to expire by Friday evening.

On Wednesday, Ramona topped out at 102 degrees, tying the daily temperature record from 1977.

Palm Springs also tied a record for July 26th , with a whopping daytime high of 119 degrees.

Arizonans don’t want to hear any complaining from Californians about the heat because every day in July so far has been above 110 degrees in Phoenix.

Here in San Diego County, high temperatures will continue to reach five to ten degrees above average for inland areas into the weekend. Beaches are the coolest spot in the region, relatively speaking, as the marine layer has helped to moderate temperatures at the coast.

Friday temperatures at the coast will reach upper 70s to low 80s, with inland valleys and mountains experiencing temperatures in the low to mid 90s and desert areas topping out around 115 degrees.

A drier southwest flow Thursday through Friday will limit development of thunderstorms in our area. However, a surge of monsoonal moisture over the weekend will help stifle temperatures for inland areas.

By Sunday, daytime highs will drop to near average temperatures, but with muggy conditions.

Chances of thunderstorms over the mountains will increase Sunday and Monday as we get a stronger southeasterly monsoonal pull. If thunderstorms do develop, watch out for frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Some models are suggesting a 20 to 35% chance of rain for all areas overnight Sunday and Monday, so stay tuned for updated forecasts this weekend.