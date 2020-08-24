Hot temperatures continue in San Diego County to start week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The record-setting heat wave that gripped the region last week is over, but temperatures are expected to remain warm throughout San Diego County this week, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure will continue over the southwestern United States and keep high temperatures in the mid-to-high 90s in most areas through Wednesday, forecasters said.

High temperatures Monday are forecast to reach 83 degrees near the coast, 89 inland, 93 in the western valleys, 98 near the foothills, 99 in the mountains and 116 in the deserts.

Monsoonal moisture will create a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms in the mountains Monday afternoon, forecasters said.

Highs in the deserts will remain around 116 through Wednesday, then drop to 112 on Thursday, according to the NWS. Temperatures in the western valleys are forecast to remain in the low-to-mid 90s through Friday, while highs near the foothills could reach triple digits from Tuesday through Friday.