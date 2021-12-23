Holiday storm begins: When you’ll start to see rain Thursday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – It’s shaping up to be a wet holiday in the San Diego County area, with rain likely Christmas Eve and possibly lingering into Christmas Day.

A light chance of rain was predicted in the mountains and valleys overnight Wednesday, but the bulk of the storm was forecast to arrive Thursday afternoon and evening and persist into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood watch was issued for Thursday evening and Friday morning for the coastal, valley and mountain areas of San Diego County. The watch includes the Bond, Apple, and El Dorado burn scars.

The forecast came with the usual cautions for travelers.

“Moderate rain could create slick roads and travel delays along with high mountain snow accumulations and gusty winds,” forecasters said. “Additional rain and lowering snow levels could impact travel this holiday weekend.”

A colder system from the northwest is expected to bring additional precipitation late Saturday into Sunday with precipitation amounts being much smaller, the NWS said.

Forecasters are also calling for a chance of snow overnight Saturday at about 5,000 feet.

Daytime temperatures in the coastal and valley areas were expected to hover in the mid-60s Thursday and Thursday before dropping into the low 60s on Friday and the upper 50s on Christmas Day. In the mountains, highs will drop into the 50s Thursday and Friday, and into the 40s on Christmas Day.

