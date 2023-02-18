SAN DIEGO – While a brief lull in unsettling weather patterns, a pair of low-pressure systems are headed south toward California set to bring cooler temperatures, strong winds, rain and mountain snow mid-next week through Friday.

Saturday brought mild and warmer temperatures along with some mid to high-level cloud coverage.

Sunday will be fairly the same, just slightly cooler. A closed low off the coast of Baja should push inland late Sunday which will give slight rain chances for Sunday night into early Monday.

With that, big changes are on the way. A pair of low-pressure systems forming over western Canada will drop south mid to late next week, bringing along colder air, strong winds, rain and mountain snow beginning Tuesday until about Friday, per the National Weather Service.

The first system is looking to track more inland over the great basin, which could limit the amount of precipitation seen.

Winds should be the greatest impact of this system. Late Tuesday into Wednesday, the wind-prone areas could see gusts reach up to 70 mph with the coastal and valley communities reaching up to 30 to 40 mph.

By the time Thursday and Friday roll around, San Diego County could see temperatures drop around 15 to 20 degrees below normal.

The second system is set to track over the west coast, meaning more rain and mountain snow later next week.

As far as snow goes, snow levels will drop to around 2,000 to 3,000 feet Thursday and Friday, which could bring more snow accumulation to our mountain communities.

Gear up and bundle up as we near the end of February. Timing and totals with these two systems are still unclear.