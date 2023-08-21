SAN DIEGO — High winds and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Hilary caused a tree to fall onto a townhome in University City Sunday evening.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to a report of a downed tree around 5:30 p.m. near the 4000 block of Porte De Palmas.

The large tree, believed to be a nearly 50-foot Sycamore tree, was completely uprooted from the ground, pulling up underground piping with it.

The structure was a townhome with three residential units. According to SDFD, several residents were displaced from the downed tree but their were no injuries reported.

The tree went down as Hillary was passing through San Diego, dumping an incredible amount of rain and bringing strong wind gusts to the region.

FOX 5 drove through nearby streets in the La Jolla and University City areas Monday morning after the storm and saw roads covered in debris from branches and portions of palm trees.

A tree cutting crew is set to arrive Monday to begin the process to remove the large tree. After that, a structural engineer will be called out to evaluate the integrity of the building.

