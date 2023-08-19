Caption “event canceled” written on the board with stage curtains.

SAN DIEGO — From the horse races at Del Mar Racetrack to a Padres home game at Petco Park, several events have been canceled for the weekend as Hilary sweeps the region.

There are also some businesses that are choosing to close their doors out of precaution as torrential rain, high wind and flooding are deemed possible amid a Tropical Storm Watch for the region.

Events canceled

— Racing at Del Mar Racetrack (Sunday)

— Padres vs. Diamondbacks game at Petco Park (Sunday)

— “When The Saints Go Marching In with Byron Stripling” at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (Sunday)

— Hillcrest Farmers Market (Sunday)

— La Jolla Open Aire Market (Sunday)

— “9 to 5: The Musical” at the Patio Playhouse Theater (Saturday and Sunday)

— “42nd Street” at Moonlight Amphitheatre

— UC San Diego vs. Sacred Heart soccer game (Sunday)

— Coronado Promenade Concert (Sunday)

School closures

— Cal State San Marcos: All in-person events cancel or moved to virtual (Sunday and Monday)

— San Diego State University: Classes at SDSU and SDSU Imperial Valley will be moved to virtual; remote work for eligible employees (Monday)

Business closures

— Legoland California will close at 5 p.m. (Sunday)

— Sesame Place San Diego (Sunday)

— YMCA facilities countywide (Sunday)

— Amtrak Pacific Surfliner: (Saturday and Sunday)

— Barnes Tennis Center (Sunday)

Know of another business closure or event cancelation in San Diego County? Let us know at KSWBWeb@nextstar.tv.