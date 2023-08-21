SAN DIEGO — Tropical Storm Hilary swept through San Diego County Sunday, with some parts of the region experiencing their wettest August day on record.

The National Weather Service is reporting rainfall totals that have not been seen in decades in some areas of the county.

Before Hilary, the wettest August day on record in the county was Aug. 17, 1977, when post-hurricane Doreen dropped record-breaking rainfall to most climate stations, NWS said.

The latest rainfall measurements from NWS San Diego show that Tropical Storm Hilary has made Aug. 20, 2023, the wettest August day on record for several areas in the county, breaking the nearly 50-year record.

Below is how some reporting station’s rain amounts from Sunday stacked up to the previous record, according to weather service officials:

Station Rainfall for Aug. 20, 2023 Rainfall for Aug. 17, 1977 San Diego 1.82 inches 1.80 inches Oceanside Harbor 2.38 inches 2.20 inches Vista 2.12 inches 1.45 inches Escondido 2.66 inches 1.80 inches Ramona 2.03 inches 1.53 inches El Cajon 1.86 inches 1.50 inches Cuyamaca 4.11 inches 2.61 inches Palm Springs 3.18 inches 2.03 inches

For the City of San Diego, the 1.82 inches of rainfall brought on by Hilary was the most rain on any day this year and the wettest day for the city since Feb. 27, 2017, NWS San Diego said.

A full list of rainfall totals around San Diego County can be found here.

For some parts of the county, the rainfall totals recorded Sunday surpassed the area’s record for the entire month of August in just one day. Escondido’s 2.66 inches of rain Sunday surpassed the August record of 2.20 inches recorded in Aug. 1945.

According to NWS, Vista received 2.12 inches of rain and Cuyamaca reported 4.11 inches at their climate station. Both totals surpassed the previous record for the entire month of August set back in 1977.